Here is an overview of some useful official Norwegian websites.

The Royal House of Norway
Information about the Norwegian Royal Family

The Storting
Information about Norway’s popularly elected national parliament

The Norwegian Government
Information from and about the Government and Ministries

Norway’s courts
Information about Norway’s courts

Norway.no
Gateway to online public services

Visit Norway
The official travel guide to Norway

Facts about Norway
Facts about Norway and statistics


Royal Norwegian Embassy in London

25 Belgrave Square
London SW1X 8QD

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7591 5500
E-mail: emb.london@mfa.no

Embassy Opening hours
Monday - Friday 10:00 - 15:00

Consular Section Opening Hours:

Passport appointments and other enquiries: 10:00-12:30 (Wednesdays closed)

Passport collections: 13:00-14:30 (Monday to Friday) Please use the main entrance, no collections at the consulate

E-mail enquiries: london.konsulat@mfa.no

