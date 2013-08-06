Do you need a visa or residence permit?

Nationals of certain countries need a visa in order to visit Norway for up to 90 days. All foreign nationals who are to stay in Norway for more than 90 days must have a residence permit. Foreign nationals who are to work in Norway will in many cases need to have a residence permit, even for stays of less than 90 days.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) is responsible for visas and residence permits and has information on applications of this kind on its website.



The documents you are required to provide in connection with an application may vary from place to place. It is therefore important that you check with the diplomatic or consular mission that is to process your application whether or not there are any additional requirements than those listed by the Directorate of Immigration.



If you apply for a visa or residence permit at a Norwegian diplomatic or consular mission, be aware that it is a requirement at some missions that you register your application in the Directorate of Immigration’s online application portal. Here, you must also pay the application fee and book an appointment for submitting additional documentation at the diplomatic or consular mission.



You must arrive at the diplomatic or consular mission with all your documents at the agreed time. If you don’t have everything with you, you might have to book a new appointment for submitting your application and the documents. Incomplete applications could be rejected. The diplomatic or consular mission will notify you once your application has been processed.



All foreign nationals who are required to have a visa when visiting the Schengen countries (and Norway) are obliged to have valid travel medical insurance. See the website of the relevant diplomatic or consular mission for an overview of approved insurance companies. Without valid insurance, a visa will not be granted, unless the person concerned has been granted an exemption from the insurance requirement. All other foreign nationals visiting Norway are also recommended to have valid travel and health insurance.



Be aware that even though you have been granted a visa, the border control officer will be able to refuse you entry into Norway if you at the time of travelling no longer fulfil the conditions for having a visa. This may, for example, be the case if you cannot show the border control officer documentation that you have sufficient funds for the whole of your stay in Norway.