How to apply for a new passport

All applicants must schedule an appointment online in order to apply for a new passport.

Application procedures

All passports for adults and children over 12 must be applied for in person at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in London. In order to apply for a Norwegian passport you need to have a Norwegian personal number (ID number). If you do not have a personal number, you must apply for this before lodging a passport application.

Children under the age of 12 must meet in person either at the Embassy in London or at one of the Norwegian Consulates in the UK to apply for a passport.



All applicants under 18 must be accompanied by one of the parents, and both parents must give their consent by signing the application form.



Please note: If you arrive without an appointment, you will not be seen. All appointments must be booked online.

Also please note that from 1 August 2015 it will no longer be possible to pay by cash or cheque.

Norwegian passports are biometric. More information on biometric passports can be found on the Norwegian Police’s website.



Please note: The Embassy receives a high number of passport applications. As a result, you may need to wait a long time for an appointment. Please ensure that you book an appointment for passport renewal at least three months before your passport is due to expire.



Appointments can be changed or cancelled online. The Embassy does not have a waiting list for applicants who want an earlier appointment. However, new appointements may become available due to cancellations and we urge applicants to check the booking system regularly to ensure that they get the earliest appointment available.

It is possible to apply for a passport when in Norway or at Norwegian foreign mission in other countries if more convenient.

Validity of passports

Adults: 10 years

Children under 5: 2 years

Children 5-10: 3 years

Children 10-16 5 years

Second passport

A person in possession of an ordinary passport may be issued a second passport when there is a documented need for it, e.g. in connection with extensive business travel that requires frequent visa applications. A letter from the employer must be submitted with the application.

The second passport will have a maximum validity of two years.

Processing time

The processing time is generally 7-10 working days however it may take longer during high season.