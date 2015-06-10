How can green solutions be good for business?

The Norwegian Embassy in London, Innovation Norway, Norwegian-British Chamber of Commerce and the Norwegian Seafood Council organise the conference “How can green solutions be good for business?” on 14 October.

Two months before the international community comes together for COP21 in Paris, this conference will address how influential and inspirational game-changers from the business sector, organisations and government are taking action to promote and accelerate the Green Shift. Public and private investment decisions made globally now, about investments in the future, have significant consequences. It is therefore imperative to combine capital, innovation and government facilitation in face of the major challenge that climate change presents, to find viable long-term solutions.

Who is leading this change? Showcasing key players in the public policy and commercial entrepreneurship settings, this conference aims to encourage green entrepreneurship and sustainable growth by taking on the real challenges and recognizing the actual opportunities.

Key note speakers are:

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg,

Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change,

Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of the Norwegian Pension Fund,

Owain Service, Managing Director of the Behavioural Insights Team

Michael Liebreich, Founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance,

Auke Lont, CEO of Statnett,

Mark Shorrock, Chief Executive of Tidal Lagoon Power,

Jeremy Oppenheim, Director of McKinsey & Co

For more information and to register: click here.

Date: 14th October 09-18

Venue: Level 39, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf