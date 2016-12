Christmas Opening Hours 2016

The Embassy will operate shorter opening hours during the holiday.

Opening hours from 28/12 – 30/12 2016: 10:00 – 14:00

The Embassy and consular section will be closed on the following days:

Monday 26.12.16 – Boxing Day

Tuesday 27.12.16 – December Bank Holiday

Monday 2.1.17 – January Bank Holiday

The Embassy will be open as usual from January 3, 2017.