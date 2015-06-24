A | A | A
Norway’s official websites abroad
Minifacts about Norway

Last updated: 24/06/2015 // Minifacts about Norway presents key information about Norway in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Minifacts about Norway 2015 is available online only and cannot be ordered.

About the publication 

Title

Minifacts about Norway 2015

Publisher

Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Commissioning party

Edited by Statistics Norway for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Topics

Births and deaths, Health conditions and living habits, Agriculture , Tourism , Tertiary education, General elections, Culture, Area , Child welfare and family counselling , Employment , Electricity and other energy , Oil and gas , Health services , Consumption, National accounts , Social security and benefits , Sea transport , Population count, Fishing , Time and media use, Central government finances , Crime and justice, Land transport , External trade

English: Open and read the publication in PDF (2 MB)

Other languages:

Arabic (PDF)

Chinese (PDF)

French (PDF)

Japanese (PDF)

Norwegian (PDF)

Polish (PDF)

Portuguese (PDF)

Russian (PDF)

Spanish (PDF)


Royal Norwegian Embassy in London

25 Belgrave Square
London SW1X 8QD

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7591 5500
E-mail: emb.london@mfa.no

Embassy Opening hours
Monday - Friday 10:00 - 15:00

Consular Section Opening Hours:

Passport appointments and other enquiries: 10:00-12:30 (Wednesdays closed)

Passport collections: 13:00-14:30 (Monday to Friday) Please use the main entrance, no collections at the consulate

E-mail enquiries: london.konsulat@mfa.no

